How She Leads: Lift, Support Next Block of Women Leaders

published on December 12, 2021 - 12:00 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

This profile of Beatrice Hensleit, CEO, Hensleit Healthcare Consulting, was published in the “How She Leads” supplement from September 2021.

As the daughter of a coach, I was not only taught how to throw a spiral, but more importantly, I was taught that if you are not a part of the solution, you are part of the problem. That philosophy has guided me throughout my initial nursing, regulatory healthcare career and life.

My desire has always been to assist California healthcare systems as they navigate a complex, ever-changing environment. I have been honored to have been allowed to assist hospitals as they develop strategies to respond to the global COVID threat. Being able to bring these strategic solutions to the forefront requires hospital teams composed of diverse, dedicated, and committed staff that want to deliver the best possible care to California residents. It’s been my privilege to be able to lean in and support their visions.

Over the last 20 years, and especially over the last 10 years, the opportunities for women have exploded. I am thrilled and optimistic to see the impact their leadership and contributions are providing throughout California and to our local community. Current women professionals need to provide a platform and voice to further lift and support the next block of dynamic women leaders.

My recommendations for future women leaders:

1. Never lose your enthusiasm for learning. If your initial path is not a “fit,” don’t be afraid to change.

2. Work with people smarter than you. Never be afraid to surround yourself with professionals that are smarter than you – it will elevate the level of your leadership and collaboration capabilities.

3. Be a force for good. Always be willing to take steps to make a positive impact on others and your community.

Take time to enjoy life!

Beatrice Hensleit is a valley leader guiding healthcare delivery improvement across the state. She is the CEO of Hensleit Healthcare Consulting since 1993 helping California facilities meet and adapt to a constantly changing medical environment.