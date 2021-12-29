How She Leads: Inspiring Leadership While Developing the Economy, Sherry Neil

published on December 29, 2021 - 12:00 AM

This profile of Sherry Neil, COO, Fresno County Economic Development Corporation, was published in the “How She Leads” supplement from September 2021.

Chief Operating Officer Sherry Neil was born in Florida and raised in New York. She has a degree in psychology and a master’s degree in business administration.

Neil has three fundamental beliefs for every aspiring leader to follow: be yourself, lead by example and keep a positive attitude.

“On this leadership journey, you have to follow and sometimes create your own path,” Neil said. “You will have many people giving you advice but it’s important that you figure out what works for you and stay true to that.”

As a true leader, Neil knows leadership is “about service to others” with the ultimate goal to help her team reach its full potential.

Neil’s mother taught her how to be independent, prioritize her family and set goals.

“Through positive and challenging times growing up, I have used every experience as a life lesson,” Neil said. “[My mother] is definitely my biggest and fiercest supporter.”

Neil enjoys retail therapy and spending time with her daughter in her free time.

