30 Dec

How She Leads: Inspiring Leadership While Developing the Economy, Andrea Reyes

published on December 30, 2021 - 12:00 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

This profile of Andrea Reyes, Vice President of Business Development, Fresno County Economic Development Corporation, was published in the “How She Leads” supplement from September 2021.

Andrea Reyes, the Vice President of Business Development, was born in Fresno and raised in Kerman. She has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Fresno Pacific University. 

As a leader, Reyes constantly demonstrates her drive, work ethic and commitment to her role and her team. 

“I have worked my way up in my career by keeping both my head and heart in the game,” Reyes said. 

To aspiring leaders, Reyes advises them to inspire and develop their team, to be ready to study, learn and take on challenges. 

Additionally, Reyes takes time to mentor her staff, find what works for them and help them grow.

Reyes seeks inspiration from “women who march to their own beat,” she said. “The women who despite the circumstances, push forward and through to the next level.”

During her free time, Reyes enjoys spending time with people who know her best; her family and friends. 

Founded on Feb. 24, 1981, the Fresno EDC is a nonprofit established to market Fresno County as the premier location for business prosperity. Through its collaboration with partners and resources, Fresno EDC assists in the attraction, retention and expansion of businesses. 

