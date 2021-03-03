How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street as another rise in bond yields rattled investors.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% Wednesday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.7%. Higher bond yields can signal that inflation could be on the way as the economy picks up. They can also make stocks that have made huge gains, like many of the Big Tech companies, look expensive.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 50.57 points, or 1.3%, to 3,819.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121.43 points, or 0.4%, to 31,270.09.