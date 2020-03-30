How employers can comply with Fresno County health screenings



Written by Donald A. Promnitz published on March 30, 2020 - 2:50 PM

Businesses that continue to operate in Fresno County are now being required to screen their employees for febrile respiratory illnesses on a daily basis.

The decision was made by the Fresno County Department of Public Health on Friday for employees in all essential businesses currently open to be checked for possible COVID-19 infection.

According to Ian Wieland, partner for the Fresno-based law firm Sagaser, Watkins & Wieland, this includes asking employees if they feel ill — especially in regards to respiratory issues. If the answer is “yes,” they must be sent home.

Earlier this month, the Equal Employment Opportunities Commission (EEOC) gave the go-ahead for employers to also check temperatures, though this isn’t by any means mandatory.

Companies can confirm their compliance by having their employees fill out questionnaires about their respiratory health, either in physical or email form.

“We’re telling employers to take it seriously,” Wieland said.“Each employer needs to figure out a way to comply with the order and also make sure we’re paying employees for that time.”

Symptomatic employees will be excluded from work for seven days from the day their symptoms were identified. The employee must also notify those they’ve been contact with to quarantine for 14 days.

For more information, visit https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/public-health/covid-19