Hotly anticipated River Park tenant opens Friday

BarrelHouse Brewing Co. opens Friday at River Park in Fresno, which is also debuting new outdoor tents for diners. Photos via River Park

published on November 25, 2020 - 3:56 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Black Friday marks a big day at Fresno’s River Park shopping center as a highly anticipated new tenant opens for the first time.

BarrelHouse Brewing Co. plans to open its doors Friday at 10 a.m., and will also debut a large extended patio. There will be Black Friday specials available to customers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day.

BarrelHouse is the fourth location for the brewpub that got its start in Paso Robles. A Visalia location opened in 2018. The Fresno restaurant is located in the former Wavelengths Surf Shop space.

Friday may be the first opportunity for people to visit Fuwa Fuwa Japanese Souffle, which specializes in Japanese soufflé and cakes, as well as a café with tea and espresso. It is located near the central fountain.

Shoppers will also notice a number of covered seating areas to accommodate diners as Fresno County was recently placed back on restriction for indoor dining.

“We are so excited to welcome two new amazing offerings to our shopping center, just in time for the Holidays! And with our expanded outdoor seating areas, we want our customers who visit the shopping center to feel safe, and know that is our top priority right now,” said River Park Vice President of Marketing & Public Relations Tracy Kashian.

Most shops at River park are closed on Thanksgiving Day, but will reopen on Black Friday. Mimis Café will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., as will Ruth’s Christ Steak House from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.