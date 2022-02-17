Homebuilder reports a 2021 of ‘brisk sales’ in the South Valley

Image by San Joaquin Valley Homes

published on February 17, 2022

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Visalia-based builder San Joaquin Valley Homes reported a 2021 of brisk sales, closing on 449 new homes and declaring itself the Valley’s most active homebuilder.

San Joaquin Valley Homes pulled 481 building permits in 2021, according to the Construction Monitor. It had a particularly busy year in Tulare and Kings counties, according to a news release.

According to Construction Monitor data for Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties, San Joaquin Valley Homes had the second highest number of permits pulled last year. Lennar Homes reported 1,231 permits.

The builder reported a record year for closed homes in 2020 with 513. It also pulled 457 permits that year.

Company officials say San Joaquin Valley Homes will continue the momentum into 2022 with plans to open a handful of communities in addition to the 12 currently open for sale. They anticipate closing on their 3,000th home in April. The company was founded in 2013.

“The Central Valley is not immune to the housing shortage across California,” said Joe Leal, company co-founder. “During the pandemic – and especially in recent months – we’ve seen a surge of homebuyer interest locally and from other parts of the state. The interest list for most of our communities is high, with new homes selling out immediately with the release of a new phase.”

All of the builder’s projects are part of a joint venture with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate development management company. To date, San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio have partnered on more than 30 projects totaling more than 4,500 units.