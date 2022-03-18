18 Mar

Hit by high costs, Greek farmers stage tractor protest

published on March 18, 2022 - 1:15 PM
Written by Associated Press

(AP) — Holding up vegetables and black flags, hundreds of protesting farmers blocked traffic in central Athens on Friday to demand that the government grant them additional concessions to cope with high energy costs.

The protesters, some in tractors, gathered outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens and were planning to head to parliament in the center of the capital.

Farming associations say they were largely left out of a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.21 billion) financial support package announced earlier this week by the center-right government to help struggling businesses and lower-income households.

Huge rises in energy costs have hit farmers who have passed many of the increases on to food prices, as inflation reached 6.3% in February and an average of 5.9% among countries that share the euro currency.

Earlier this year, farming associations across the country staged protests with tractors along Greece’s highways, but didn’t carry out threats to set up roadblocks.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

In light of recent violence there, should Fresno's Fashion Fair ban gang members?
38 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by