Highway 41 widening gets funding approval from local government board

The Fresno Council of Governments Policy Board (COG) voted Thursday to add the Highway 41 gap closure and safety project to the Measure C Expenditure Plan.

The item will go before the Fresno County Transportation Authority (FCTA) board for final approval on June 9.

The COG board includes mayors from cities within the county of Fresno. Approval by both boards will allow Measure C Funds to be combined with state and federal funds to finish Highway 41.

The approximately $63 million widening project will need multiple sources for funding and there is already a $20 million Congressional budget request pending.

A significant portion of the funds needed would come from the state, but the project will not be possible unless the California State Transportation Authority agrees to include construction funding in the 2022 Interregional Transportation Improvement Plan.

Fresno County’s original Measure C Program approved by voters in 1986 for transportation purposes, expired in 2007. The Measure C Extension Expenditure Plan was approved and adopted in 2006.

The continuing twenty year tax, effective since 2007, is projected to generate $1.7 billion in new revenues for transportation improvements through 2027.