High school clinic opens for underserved families

United Health Centers is opening a new clinic at Manchester Center in Fresno.

September 11, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A high school in Fresno is working to expand access to an important health care service during a time of pandemic.

According to a press release by Learn4Life, a network of nonprofit charter schools for former dropouts and students falling behind in studies, a United Health Centers clinic will be opening up near their Fresno campus at Manchester Center. This site will, among other things, provide testing for Covid-19.

“We do everything we can to make wraparound services available so our students can concentrate on earning their diploma,” said Shellie Hanes, Learn4Life area superintendent. “Most of our teens do not have access to health care, so bringing this service on-site is a huge advantage to our students, especially our teen moms.”

The new United Health Centers is located at 1901 E. Shields Ave. in Fresno and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Monday. For more information, visit https://unitedhealthcenters.org/manchester