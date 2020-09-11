11 Sep

High school clinic opens for underserved families

United Health Centers is opening a new clinic at Manchester Center in Fresno. Image via UHC

published on September 11, 2020 - 12:48 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A high school in Fresno is working to expand access to an important health care service during a time of pandemic.

According to a press release by Learn4Life, a network of nonprofit charter schools for former dropouts and students falling behind in studies, a United Health Centers clinic will be opening up near their Fresno campus at Manchester Center. This site will, among other things, provide testing for Covid-19.

“We do everything we can to make wraparound services available so our students can concentrate on earning their diploma,” said Shellie Hanes, Learn4Life area superintendent. “Most of our teens do not have access to health care, so bringing this service on-site is a huge advantage to our students, especially our teen moms.”

The new United Health Centers is located at 1901 E. Shields Ave. in Fresno and will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Monday. For more information, visit https://unitedhealthcenters.org/manchester

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should Producers Dairy be allowed to expand over H Street in Fresno?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!