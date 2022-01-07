Here are 2021’s most popular new, used cars in Fresno

The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was the most popular vehicle to be sold in Fresno last year. Photo via Chevy

published on January 7, 2022

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A new study has revealed the most popular vehicles among Fresno car buyers in the midst of the global microchip shortage.

Online automotive search and research engine iSeeCars.com released its new study that examined 17.4 million vehicle sales in 2021 to see what the most popular cars were in the U.S., nationally, by metro and by state.

Due to resource and microchip shortages spurred by Covid-19, used cars saw historic price increases while new cars saw less incentives and markup over MSRP.

Both the most popular used and new car in Fresno for 2021 was the Chevrolet Silverado 1500. In Fresno’s used car market, the Silverado 1500 represented about 3.6% of total sales. For new cars, it was 6.2%.

Rounding out the used car category, the Honda Civic came in as the second most popular car in Fresno also with 3.6% of the market, followed by the Honda Accord at third (3.5%), Toyota Camry at fourth (3.5%) and Nissan Altima at No. 5 (2.7%).

For new cars, Toyota Camry ranked second (4.2%), Ram 1500 ranked at third (3.2%), Ford F-150 ranked at fourth (3.2%), and the Toyota Tacoma ranked at 5 with 3.1%.

Overall, pickup trucks are the most popular vehicles for both used and new car shoppers in most of country, according to the study.

The Ford F-150 was the most popular used vehicle in the U.S., making up 3.6% of total used car sales. It was also the most popular new car with 3% of total sales.

The most popular vehicles remained consistent when compared with 2020,” said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. “This is because automakers were able to prioritize the production of their most profitable vehicles over their slower sellers.”