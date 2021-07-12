Hello Kitty truck returns to Fresno

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls back into Fresno Saturday. Photo contributed

Fresno residents will have a chance to greet a Hello Kitty-themed cafe truck as it comes to the Fashion Fair Mall Saturday.

The truck will sell treats and merchandise from t-shirts to thermoses to plushes and cooking sets based on the familiar feline, according to a press release.

The truck will be in the outdoor village by Michael Kors from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sanitation efforts to clean sales systems as well as counters will occur regularly. No cash will be accepted.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck was launched in 2014 and has made Fresno a regular stop. The last time it came to Fashion Fair was November 2020.