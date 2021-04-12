LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer">
12 Apr

Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt join Oscars starry presenting cast

published on April 12, 2021 - 1:20 PM
Written by

The Oscars are aiming to be more like a movie than a television show and enlisting A-list stars like Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon to help hand out statuettes.

They’ll be joined by the likes of Don Cheadle, Renee Zellweger, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Rita Moreno, Laura Dern, Zendaya, Angela Bassett, Bryan Cranston, Marlee Matlin and last year’s best director winner Bong Joon Ho, the show’s producers said Monday.

“In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” said producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh in a statement. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”

After delaying two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscars are forging ahead with an in-person show at Los Angeles’ Union Station. It’ll be a scaled back affair, with only presenters, nominees and their guest in attendance, but the producers are working to make it a must-see event amid critically low ratings for other awards shows during the pandemic.

More talent will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 93rd Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on April 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Have you had a Covid-19 vaccination?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!