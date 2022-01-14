Harris Farms introduces new CEO of all divisions

Harris Farms, Inc. is announcing a new CEO for the storied Coalinga conglomeration.

Darren Filkins took the helm Wednesday of all company divisions, including its farm, hotel, restaurant and thoroughbred horse operations, according to a news release. Filkins is a graduate of California Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.

“Each of our existing business divisions has compelling opportunities to capitalize upon and I look forward to pursuing exciting new ventures that will further accelerate our growth and utilize our diverse resources,” Filkins said.

John C. Harris is retaining his role as chairman, to whom Filkins will report directly.

Harris Farms, Inc. began in 1937 by John Harris’ parents, Jack and Teresa. Today, the operation encompasses thousands of acres across three farming locations and is headquartered near Coalinga. Under the Harris umbrella are three dine-in restaurants, including the Harris Ranch Inn and Restaurant.

In 2014, racehorse California Chrome — which hailed from Harris Ranch’s horse division — nearly won the Triple Crown, winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes that year. A bump with another horse cost California Chrome the win that year at the Belmont Stakes.