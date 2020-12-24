Hanford meat packer fined for Covid violations

U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez

published on December 24, 2020 - 12:45 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A Central Valley meat packer faces a fine for not doing enough to protect workers from Covid-19, according to a state regulatory agency.

Central Valley Meat Co. in Hanford was issued a $50,000 fine from Cal/Osha for failing to protect workers from Covid-19 after inspections at meat processing facilities took place across the state.

According to a press release from the California Department of Industrial Relations, Central Valley Meat Co. was cited for not informing employees of possible exposure when coworkers were infected and failing to provide face coverings and ensure they were properly used.

On April 29 Cal/OSHA performed a complaint-initiated inspection at the facility and identified violations in the company’s training procedures and its response to Covid-19 hazards.

The $50,000 fine was issued for two violations classified as “serious.”

“Enforcement of COVID-19 protections at meatpacking and food processing facilities has been a priority of Cal/OSHA given the high rates of positive cases and alarming number of deaths among food processing workers,” said Cal/OSHA Chief Doug Parker. “These citations represent a portion of our enforcement efforts in these industries. More citations will be issued when violations are identified and inspections are closed.”

According to an ABC30 story published on Dec. 23, employees at the facility spoke to the news station in May calling for safer conditions and expressing their concerns after more than 100 workers contracted the virus.

Along with Central Valley Meat Co., seven other California meat processing facilities were also cited for Covid-19 workplace violations.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. received a $58,100 fine, the largest issued out of the eight companies cited.