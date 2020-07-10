10 Jul

Hanford Chamber announces new CEO

Amory Marple

published on July 10, 2020 - 2:42 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Hanford Chamber of Commerce is under new leadership after appointing a new CEO and executive director last week.

According to the Chamber’s Facebook page, Amory Marple, a Hanford native, has taken over, bringing with her 18 years of customer service experience. She assumed the office July 1.

“The Hanford Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors were very impressed with her work ethic, positive outlook and pleasant demeanor,” the Chamber’s social media team said on Facebook. “It was refreshing to witness Mrs. Marple’s strategic leadership style which we felt made her uniquely qualified to lead the Hanford Chamber.”

Marple has a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Art Institute of Atlanta and spent the last five years working with the County of Kings Human Services Agency. As CEO and executive director, her job will be oversight of the organization, consistent achievement of its mission and financial objectives.

