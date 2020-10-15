Hanford cannabis dispensary to host drive-in movie

published on October 15, 2020 - 3:11 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

For those worried they might not be able to celebrate Halloween this year because of Covid-19, a cannabis company is offering a chance to keep the spooky spirit high.

Caliva, a leading consumer brand in the cannabis industry, will be offering a socially distant drive-in screening of a Halloween classic at the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford on October 31.

The title of the movie will not be disclosed prior to the event.

Caliva is one of the two dispensaries granted licensing in Hanford to sell cannabis and will officially be able to service surrounding counties including the Fresno and Bakersfield areas this month via their in-house delivery service.

The drive-in event is meant to celebrate delivery services in the Hanford/Fresno area. They will now be delivering in territories ranging from Bakersfield to Chowchilla.

There will be food trucks on-site to accommodate all snacking needs, and drive-in goers will receive a complimentary Caliva CBD goodie bag.

Drive-in goers must be 21 or over to attend, and must come with valid identification.

Motorcycles, buses, limos, RVs or any other oversized vehicles that take up more than one regular-sized parking space will not be permitted.

To register for the event, visit https://caliva.com/movienight .