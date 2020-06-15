Hair salons, tattooists get state guidance ahead of June 19 opening

Image via Wikipedia user とく@Twingoな日々 from Chiba, Japan. Creative Commons license https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.1/jp/deed.en

published on June 15, 2020 - 1:36 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

For those that have had to delay a trip to the nail salon, or are waiting to finish a tattoo, the state is releasing guidance for certain industries to safely reopen following California’s stay-at-home orders.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released information about how service businesses can reopen and create safe environments for workers and patrons at personal care service businesses such as nail salons, tattoo parlors and body waxing studios.

The guidance will not be in effect until June 19.

“Moving further into reopening relies heavily on following the public health guidelines and implementing safety measures to prevent any further spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Karen Elliott, Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency’s public health director. “In order to reopen Tulare County safely, we must continue to be remain vigilant in following the issued guidelines.”

Some of the measures include:

—Hair salon or barbershop operators providing and ensuring workers wear protective equipment

—Facilities to provide clean face coverings for staff and customers, leave doors open if they do not close automatically

—Require workers to avoid handshakes hugs, or similar greetings that break physical distance.