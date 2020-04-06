Granville to donate $5K for every home sold through May to fight COVID-19

The Deauville East community by Granville Homes is seen in this screenshot from Clovis.

published on April 6, 2020 - 12:46 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Granville Homes announced Monday it plans to donate $5,000 per home it sells through May to local health organizations fighting the COVID-19 crisis.

Granville already has more than 20 homes scheduled to close escrow through the end of May. The $5,000 donation will be made on behalf of those and additional Granville houses that close escrow by May 31, according to a news release.

The donations will go to support front line health care workers at local hospitals and to organizations helping feed the needy, according to a Granville representative, who said more information on the specific organizations will be available in the days to come.

All Granville Homes sales offices and its corporate office are closed for the safety of their customers, homeowners and community, according to a news release. However, they are still fully-operational and able to take buyers from home tour to close of escrow completely online.

“We are going to kick the butt of COVID,” Assemi said in a video released along with the announcement.