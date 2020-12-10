Granville to break ground on $10M Fig Garden apartments

525 San Jose rendering via Granville website

published on December 10, 2020 - 2:40 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Granville Realty is hosting a virtual groundbreaking next week for a $10 million luxury apartment community planned for the Fig Garden neighborhood of Fresno.

525 San Jose will include 42 units with one and two bedroom floor plans, garages and in-unit washers and dryers.

“525 San Jose is Granville’s newest boutique gated community, located in the heart of Fig Garden. With architecture that blends harmoniously with the surrounding neighborhood and plenty of walkable amenities, including shopping, dining, schools, and a park, 525 San Jose is a great fit for those who enjoy an active lifestyle,” said Granville Homes President and CEO Darius Assemi in a statement.

“I am grateful for the strong support we’ve received from our neighbors and the community as this project has neared completion, and I am looking forward to welcoming our first tenants in the coming weeks.”

As the name of the community would indicate, it is located at 525 San Jose Ave., just east of Fig Garden Village. The groundbreaking will be streamed on facebook.com/granvillehomes at 10 a.m. on Dec. 15.

525 San Jose is currently running a limited time offer for $400 off of the deposit, subject to approved credit. Valid for a one-year lease. Must move in by January 2021, unless otherwise noted and approved by a Granville Realty leasing agent.