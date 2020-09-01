Granville readies groundbreaking for Tower District project

"The District," Granville's latest apartment development, will be located in the Tower District in Fresno. Image via Google Earth

published on September 1, 2020 - 1:51 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

Granville Realty is hosting a groundbreaking this week for its latest multi-unit project, which it is billing as the first new construction in Fresno’s Tower District in more than a decade.

Located at the northwest corner of Van Ness and Alhambra avenues behind the Veni Vidi Vici restaurant, “The District” will include 18 one-bedroom units with garages, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.

The groundbreaking will include Granville representatives, local community members and city dignitaries. Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be enforced, according to a Granville news release.

The project site is just shy of one acre and will include six two-story buildings with three units each, according to planning documents filed with the City of Fresno.