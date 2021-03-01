Granville launches campaign to benefit Fresno nonprofit

Parkway Drive in Fresno is seen in this Google Street View image, heading north to Olive Avenue.

March 1, 2021

The Business Journal Staff

Granville Homes is launching a special campaign to raise money to protect some of the community’s most vulnerable children.

For every dollar raised in the month of March, Granville Homes in partnership with Mayor Jerry Dyer and Mrs. Diane Dyer, Councilmember Mike Karbassi, Councilmember Miguel Arias and The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce will match dollar-for-dollar, up to $15,000 and donate all proceeds to Live Again Fresno

Granville’s goal is to raise $30,000.

“2020 was probably the most challenging year our community, and our country, has ever faced. From financial and health issues to food insecurity, Countless Valley nonprofits suddenly had to figure out how to address greater need with fewer resources. The Granville Relief program is our way of thanking these organizations in two ways: by increasing awareness of the work these often-unnoticed nonprofits are doing, and by raising desperately needed funds so these organizations can continue to serve our community,” said Granville Homes President and CEO Darius Assemi.

“I am so proud of our Valley for always stepping up in the hardest of times, and it is an honor and a privilege to help support the nonprofits that support our neighbors.”

The mission of Live Again Fresno, which was started in 2012, is to improve educational attainment and health outcomes for Parkway youth while advocating to shorten motel tenancy. Live Again Fresno opened a Community Resource Center in the Addams Neighborhood in July of 2019 and has enrolled more than 160 students in their afterschool program. Students are able to utilize the center to get a healthy meal, personal mentoring and educational tutoring.

“The greatest resource we can give these children is access to a safe space with consistent faces and an opportunity to imagine themselves as something other than what currently exists in their neighborhood,” said Live Again Fresno Director Richard Burrell.

“I have learned that our work has a fantastic trade off. We offer hope through art, music and food. These amazing young people offer their sense of wonder and imagination.”

Donations for this campaign are accepted through the Granville Relief Program for Live Again Fresno Go Fund Me at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/granville-relief-program-for-live-again-fresno.