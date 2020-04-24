Granville Home of Hope distributes $274,400 to 10 nonprofits

Home of Hope

published on April 24, 2020 - 1:09 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Granville Homes will be doing an early distribution of proceeds from current ticket sales for the Home of Hope to 10 nonprofit beneficiaries so they can provide relief and immediate support to those affected by COVID-19.

The beneficiaries include Angels of Grace, Art of Life Cancer Foundation, Breaking the Chains, CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties, Central California Food Bank, Foundation for Clovis Schools, Foundation for Sanger Schools, Fresno Police Chaplaincy, Hinds Hospice and Parent & Addicts In Need (PAIN).

“So many of our clients and families have still not, and will not receive critical financial assistance from many of the programs currently in place,” said Debra Rush, CEO of Breaking the Chains. “Thanks to the monies raised from the Granville Home of Hope, we will be able to step in and provide immediate help to those BTC families tragically impacted by COVID-19.”

The Granville Home of Hope has raised more than $5.8 million for community-based organizations since 2006. This year’s goal is to sell 8,000 tickets to raise $800,000, of which 100% of the proceeds will benefit 10 local organizations.

“The Granville Home of Hope program is our way of supporting some of the amazing nonprofits who are bringing hope to our neighbors in need,” said Darius Assemi, president of Granville Homes. “These organizations serve our community every day, and it is so inspirational to see how each of them have stepped up, without hesitation, to meet the additional challenges brought on COVID-19.”

This year’s grand prize is a 1,962-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath Canvas 10 home, located in Graville’s neighborhood at Belterra. Fresno Lexus is once again a partner in the event, and has donated a two-year lease on a 2020 Lexus UX to be raffled off as a prize. Anyone who purchases a two-ticket Lexus bundle will be eligible to win the Lexus lease.

Any tickets purchased for the Granville Home of Hope will still be valid and tickets will continue to be on sale until the drawing. Granville Homes will announce a new date for the drawing as soon as businesses return to normal operation.