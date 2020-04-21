Granville donates $55K through sales of its homes

The Deauville East community by Granville Homes is seen in this screenshot from Clovis.

published on April 21, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Granville Homes has made its first donation of $5,000 per home it sells to go toward COVID-19 relief benefiting local nonprofit organizations.

The first distribution is $55,000 from homes that sold between April 1 and April 19. The fund breakdown will be as follows: $27,500 for The Central California Food Bank, $16,500 for Alliance for Medical Outreach and Relief and $11,000 for The Marjaree Mason Center. New Granville homeowners had the opportunity to select which of the three areas they wanted to support.

“There is so much resilience in our community. I am inspired every day by the ways our neighbors are coming together to support each other. From our medical workers, to delivery drivers, to those making grocery runs for their neighbors, I have never been so proud of my community, or so grateful that Granville is in a position to help. A warm thank you to our customers and their continued support of our company, and to our local nonprofits that are taking care of those in need, especially in this crisis,” said Granville Homes President and CEO Darius Assemi.

Granville Homes is scheduled to close escrow on more than 30 homes through the end of May. To keep up with the increased need in the community, Granville Homes will be providing immediate support by distributing funds weekly from the previous week’s sales.

All Granville Homes sales offices and corporate office are currently closed for the safety of their customers, homeowners and community. However, they are still fully operational and able to take buyers from home tour to close of escrow completely online.

