Granville, community leaders raise $34K for local nonprofit

Written by Ravyn Cullor published on March 31, 2021 - 2:01 PM

Granville Homes, with a number of community leaders, matched thousands of dollars of donations to Live Again Fresno during the month of March, totaling more than $34,000.

Granville partnered with Mayor Jerry Dyer and Mrs. Diane Dyer, Councilmember Mike Karbassi, Councilmember Miguel Arias, The Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce and Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, interim president of Fresno State, to match $15,000 of the $19,000 raised during the month, according to a press release.

Live Again Fresno, the beneficiary of the fundraiser, runs after school programs and a mobile food pantry for children living on Parkway Drive, an area known for drugs, prostitution and gang activity, according to their website.

“2020 was probably the most challenging year our community, and our country, has ever faced,” said Darius Assemi, president and CEO of Granville Homes. “From financial and health issues to food insecurity, Countless Valley nonprofits suddenly had to figure out how to address greater need with fewer resources”

Assemi said in the release one of the goals of the fundraiser was to bring awareness to the work Live Again Fresno does. The organization opened a community resource center in the Addams Neighborhood in 2019 and has enrolled 160 students in afterschool programs, according to the release.

The partners on the fundraiser said they are proud to have supported an organization that helps underserved communities, particularly highlighted by the pandemic.

“Supporting our neighbors is at the heart of what we do at the Fresno Metro Black Chamber of Commerce and Chamber Foundation,” said Tara Lynn Gray president and CEO of the foundation. “Having a safe space for children where they can thrive is extremely critical to their foundation.”