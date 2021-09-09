Gov. Newsom visits Downtown Fresno businesses

Gov. Newsom poses with the owners of Los Panchos Mexican restaurant Thursday in Downtown Fresno. Photo via Los Panchos Facebook page.



Written by Edward Smith published on September 9, 2021 - 3:01 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Gov. Newsom stopped at a number of Downtown Fresno restaurants and coffee shops on his campaign against the recall Thursday.

A Facebook post from Los Panchos shows Newsom taking pictures with the owners. He also made a stop at Fulton Street Coffee.

In the coffee shop’s Instagram post, co-owner Omar Octavio Vargas says he had a conversation with Newsom about fair wages, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights as well as being a small-business owner.

When Newsom stopped by Los Panchos, co-owner Ana Lillia of Los Panchos said he was very nice. She talked to him about being a business owner in Downtown Fresno and some of the challenges they face. They are preparing a remodel following a major exterior project in 2018.

A request to the press office for the “Vote No” campaign was not immediately returned. ABC30 reported yesterday this was the governor’s first campaign stop to the Central Valley since the recall election became official.

This is not the Mexican restaurant’s only foray into the public space. In June, the restaurant and bar was one of several Downtown Fresno businesses selected for a grant to spruce up their facade.

They also played host to Quail State before the craft cocktail and restaurant permanently located to the Pacific Southwest Building.

The restaurant first opened in 1984 as Cancun Restaurant. They changed their name in 1991. The current owner, Ana Lillia, married the son of the original owners and has been working at the restaurant for over 12 years.

Located next to Warnor’s Theater, Fulton Street Coffee serves coffee and tea drinks.

GOP front-runner Larry Elder stopped in Clovis Tuesday.

The recall election will be held Sept. 14.