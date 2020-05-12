Gov. Newsom releases plan to reopen restaurants, other businesses

published on May 12, 2020 - 2:26 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Gov. Gavin Newsom has released more guidance that would allow restaurants to reopen for dine-in service with certain safety protocol.

It’s part of a Phase 2 reopening of businesses in Califronia that would also include outdoor museums, shopping centers, in-store retail, offices and more.

Bars would continue to be closed, according to reporting from deadline.com.

To reopen, eateries must have disposal menus or online menus that could be read on a mobile device; cutlery, napkins and cups must be pre-set on tables before diners sit down; avoid the use of shared condiments like ketchup and salt-and-pepper shakers; takeout containers must be filled by customers, not wait staff; and more, reported ABC7News.com.

Diners should also wear masks inside restaurants when not eating.

For offices to reopen, employers must train and screen employees on COVID-19 safety, close common areas, space workers six feet apart, and more.

More information can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/.