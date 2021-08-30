Golden State restaurants would require vaccines for guests under proposal

File Photo.



Written by Edward Smith published on August 30, 2021 - 10:35 AM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

A bill originally meant to establish traffic patterns on the Bay Bridge is in the midst of being rewritten in Sacramento to require vaccines for people to eat at restaurants, exercise at a gym or go to the theater.

As of Monday, negotiations are underway “with key stakeholders” for the bill that would reportedly require proof of Covid-19 vaccination in order to enter certain businesses, according to a representative of Assemblymember Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). Wicks is the sponsor of the bill.

Sept. 10 is the last day for any bill to be passed and a “gut-and-amend” rewrite would give the legislation priority, according to multiple news sources.

On Thursday, the L.A. Times received a draft of the bill, which it reported required anyone entering a bar, restaurant, gym, hotel, event center or sports arena to show proof of vaccination. For employees of those businesses, they must be either vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

The representative for Wicks said, however, that the draft proposal reflects bill language members of the Assembly have explored, but that that particular proposal is “already outdated.”

The representative could not elaborate, saying the document was changing.

Representatives with the California Restaurant Association would not comment on the proposal.

Lawmakers anticipate an updated version of the proposed language and will know whether it will move forward or not in the first half of the week.