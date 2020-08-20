Golden State Dermatology announces new partnership

published on August 20, 2020 - 2:53 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Golden State Dermatology in Fresno has received a new partner at their clinic.

According to a Thursday announcement, Dr. Douglas R. Swinehart and his team have joined Golden State, which performs dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology and plastic surgery. The group has grown considerably in recent years, adding eight new locations in 2019 and four this year. The most recent acquisition in Fresno will offer full-service medical and surgical dermatology treatments.

Swinehart’s clinic is located near Saint Agnes Medical Center in Northeast Fresno. Swinehart himself has gained a reputation for nonsurgical treatments to skin cancer.

“Joining Golden State Dermatology will allow us to focus on diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer while GSD relieves some of the administrative work that comes along with managing a clinic,” he said. “We’re excited to be a part of this strong network of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatologists.”