20 Aug

Golden State Dermatology announces new partnership

published on August 20, 2020 - 2:53 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Golden State Dermatology in Fresno has received a new partner at their clinic.

According to a Thursday announcement, Dr. Douglas R. Swinehart and his team have joined Golden State, which performs dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology and plastic surgery. The group has grown considerably in recent years, adding eight new locations in 2019 and four this year. The most recent acquisition in Fresno will offer full-service medical and surgical dermatology treatments.

Swinehart’s clinic is located near Saint Agnes Medical Center in Northeast Fresno. Swinehart himself has gained a reputation for nonsurgical treatments to skin cancer.

“Joining Golden State Dermatology will allow us to focus on diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer while GSD relieves some of the administrative work that comes along with managing a clinic,” he said. “We’re excited to be a part of this strong network of medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatologists.”

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

How would you grade your child's distance learning experience so far?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!