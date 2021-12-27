27 Dec

George the Giraffe appears in new Valley Children’s book

published on December 27, 2021 - 2:02 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Valley Children’s Healthcare in Madera has released a new children’s book featuring its animal mascot, George the Giraffe. 

The new book, “George’s Counting Adventure”, the sixth book in a series featuring the mascot, is designed to teach young readers how to count using features found in and around Valley Children’s Hospital. The book is written in both English and Spanish. 

The book was written by local author Claire Noland and illustrated by Mykel Newton Suntrapak, two mothers who have a personal connection to the hospital – Noland, who raises awareness and funds for Valley Children’s and Suntrapak, a previous employee.

The health care system also released a video game, “Castle on The Coast,” starring George the Giraffe. It was released in November on the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms, and is now available for Playstation and Xbox. 

“The chance to create new opportunities for kids to read and learn along with George is in line with Valley Children’s commitment to keeping kids well where they live, learn and play,” says Lynne Ashbeck, senior vice president and chief community impact officer at Valley Children’s Healthcare. “Stories written and illustrated by local artists – and that help kids enjoy reading, learning and counting to 10 – are the perfect way to capture our organization’s deep roots in this Valley that we have served for seven decades.”

All books in the “George” series are available for sale through the Valley Children’s Hospital Gift Shop, the Holiday Boutique and Petunia’s Place Children’s Books in Fresno, and My Corazon in Hanford. All proceeds go toward Valley Children’s patients and programs. 

