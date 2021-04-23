Fresno airport’s first Southwest flights to arrive Sunday

Photo via Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines will send their first passengers out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport Sunday.

The first flight will arrive Sunday from Las Vegas and then head back to the same city, according to a press release from Airport media staff.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Council Member Tyler Maxwell, Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire, and FAT Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle will be present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Southwest will offer three daily flights between Fresno and Las Vegas and one daily flight to Denver.

The two direct connections Southwest will provide to Denver International Airport and Las Vegas McCarran Internation Airport will allow for flights to more than 50 airports.

In March, Delta Airlines also announced expansion of service into the Fresno Market. Delta will begin offering Saturday nonstop flights to and From Seattle starting at the end of May.