Fund launched for fire-plagued Sierra communities

published on October 8, 2020

The Central Sierra Historical Society and Museum, Inc. has announced the formation of a new fund to help revitalize communities in the mountains that have been impacted by the Creek Fire.

Announced last Friday, the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund is intended to provide long-term financial support for families and businesses as they work to rebuild. The Historical Society and other community members are looking to reforest, rebuild and boost revitalization efforts in the wake of the fire.

“In the wake of the largest single fire in California history, the mountain community has come together to empower and lead its own revitalization effort and support the long-term stewardship of this unique region,” said Jacqueline McDonald Pucheu, Resilency Council Chair. “Our Central Central Sierra Legacy is one of determination, service and boundless optimism.”

The Resiliency Fund will support Creek Fire recovery efforts in communities within the vicinities of Fresno County’s Central Sierra region including Huntington Lake, Lakeshore, Big Creek, Shaver Lake, Pine Ridge, Meadow Lakes, Alder Springs and Auberry. Those interested in donating can find more information at www.sierrahistorical.org/resiliencyfund.