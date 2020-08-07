07 Aug

From Fresno to Beirut — Search-and-rescue vans to help in tragedy

Eighteen Sportsmobile vans were specially-equipped for search-and-rescue and will help in the tragedy in Beirut. Photo contributed.

published on August 7, 2020 - 3:10 PM
Medical vans made in Fresno found their way to do their part to help after the tragedy in Beirut.

A fleet of 18 Sportsmobile vans equipped for search-and-rescue use in Qatar were sent by transport jet to Lebanon following a major explosion at a factory in the Mediterranean country that so far has resulted in over 150 deaths.

In 2008, leadership in Qatar had reached out to Fresno-based Sportsmobile West to outfit the vans for emergency medical purposes, said Jonathan Feld, president of the custom vehicle manufacturer. Two were equipped to handle special K-9 units with sliding release doors to let dogs in and out. Others were equipped for cargo and others still were fashioned as service vehicles.

 

Facebook post from page What’s Goin on Qatar.

 

Feld said he found out about the arrival of the vans to Beirut after a contact in Qatar tagged him in a Facebook post.

“It’s great to see that kind of support, especially in times like these,” said Feld.

Fabricators at Sportsmobile West did four-wheel conversions on all of the vehicles, making them ideal for search and rescue in Beirut, said Feld.

 

Sportsmobile vans can be equipped for nearly any purpose, says Jonathan Feld, president of Sportsmobile West. Photo contributed.

 

Sportsmobile has done custom van conversions for outdoor purposes all across the country.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the explosion in the country, but the latest reports show that a fire may have ignited over 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate.

