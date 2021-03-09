Edward Smith">
09 Mar

Fresno’s Taco Truck Throwdown scheduled for October

A taco fan enjoys a bite at the 2018 Taco Truck Throwdown in Fresno. Photo by Edward Smith

published on March 9, 2021 - 1:57 PM
Written by

The Fresno Grizzlies’ biggest annual event will be coming out of hibernation this fall.

Taco Truck Throwdown 10 will return in October with a bit of a pandemic makeover, according to organizers.

As opposed to a two-day event taking place at Chukchansi Park, the event will have smaller “micro-festival” pop-up events leading up to a finale at Chukchansi Park Oct. 23.

A Fresno police officer puts in his order at the 2018 Taco Truck Throwdown. Photo by Edward Smith

 

The format will allow more trucks to participate and will include more areas of town, the release stated. It also allows better control for attendance as things ramp up to the finale.

“We know that there is a buzz around this event every year and it has grown more and more since we put out our baseball schedule a few weeks ago,” said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies president. “By putting tickets to Taco Truck Throwdown on sale now, we hope to provide even more of a light at the end of the tunnel by safely putting on one of the best-known events in the Central Valley.”

Early-bird tickets for the event are on sale for $27. Health and safety guidelines will be released as the event nears.

