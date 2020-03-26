Fresno’s shelter-at-home order extended to April 12

Mayor Lee Brand file photo

published on March 26, 2020 - 1:16 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno’s emergency shelter-at-home order has been extended through midnight Sunday, April 12, announced the mayor’s office on Thursday.

The order — originally set to expire March 31 — calls on residence to shelter in their homes except to provide or receive essential services or engage in essential activities.

“The decisions I have had to make regarding the City’s response to the coronavirus have been the most difficult I have ever had to make, and it all boils down to what is most important: to protect the lives of as many people as I possibly can,” said Mayor Lee Brand. “I fully understand the economic impact these orders have on our community, and my hope, my prayer, is to get people back to work, back to school and back to a normal life as soon as we safely can.”

In the meantime, I ask everyone in the City of Fresno to join me in following this order to flatten the curve and protect their own health, the health of their family and friends and the health of the entire community,” Brand continued.

The emergency order also includes a list businesses deemed essential, with nonessential businesses facing Code Enforcement action is they are not closed.

