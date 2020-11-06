Fresno’s Producers Dairy acquires Oregon company

Image via the Umpqua Dairy Facebook page



Written by Edward Smith published on November 6, 2020

Producers Dairy in Fresno seeks to continue the legacy of an Oregon-based family dairy it is acquiring.

The 88-year-old food processor signed a memorandum of understanding to transition the leadership of Umpqua Dairy, an 89-year-old company out of Roseburg, Oregon. The plan is to maintain the family-run status of Umpqua through the acquisition.

Umpqua Dairy Chief Operating Officer Steve Feldkamp plans to stay with the company for another year while Umpqua’s CEO, Doug Feldkamp, will stay in his role for another three years.

“We are very excited about this opportunity,” said Scott Shehadey, president of Producers Dairy. “Umpqua Dairy’s values are well aligned with our values and our desire to nourish people’s lives. They have a great team of people and have continuously demonstrated their commitment to excellence with a rich history of award-winning products. As another 3rd generation family-owned company, we understand the importance of carrying on Umpqua Dairy’s legacy and we are committed to stewarding their heritage well.”

The Umpqua brand will continue, with Producers helping to distribute the dairy’s ice cream, milk and juices throughout Producers’ reach.

Producers has three manufacturing facilities and 13 distribution centers in California and Nevada.

“Producers Dairy is another third-generation family-owned business who values Umpqua Dairy, our employees, our Roseburg manufacturing facility, and our distribution facilities throughout the State of Oregon,” said Doug Feldkamp in the press release. “We do not have a fourth-generation currently involved in our company and it was very important to our family to find a company with similar values, culture, and a focus on supporting our communities. We believe that we’ve found that company in Producers Dairy.”