Fresno’s Nordstrom Rack to reopen

Nordstrom Rack will reopen in Fresno Thursday with added safety measures including face coverings provided for staff and customers. Photo by Nordstrom

published on June 9, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno’s Nordstrom Rack location at the Villaggio Retail Center will reopen Thursday, according a news release from Nordstrom corporate communications.

Nordstrom Rack, along with all other clothing apparel stores, closed in March due to the coronavirus lockdown.

It will reopen with added health measures such as health screenings for employees, provided face coverings for employees and customers, social distancing and a limited amount of people allowed in the store, increased cleaning and sanitization and a “modified fitting room experience” with some rooms closed, cleaning after each use and delays in putting tried-on clothes back on the sales floor, according to the new release.

Hours of operations may also be altered.

The Fresno location joins dozens of other Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack locations in California to reopen.

Visit the Nordstrom website for more information.