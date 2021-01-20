Fresno’s newest Mediterranean restaurant opens

published on January 20, 2021 - 1:50 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A former poke restaurant in Fresno is serving something different as the owners open a new concept in its place.

The Butterfish location at Palm and Herndon avenues has been converted into Mayd Modern Mediterranean. It opened its doors Wednesday, according to a social media post, after a nearly three-month closure.

“Today is the day!” Mayd Modern posted. “Come on in and try Mediterranean in a whole new way.”

Co-owners Brandon Smittcamp and Kevin Koligian have modeled their new restaurant with the same build-your-own-bowl concept, but with food from Greece and the Middle East.

Grain and salad bowls will accompany roasted vegetables and proteins. As with their other restaurant Heirloom, Smittcamp and Koligian plan to use fresh ingredients.