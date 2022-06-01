Fresno’s K-Jewel classic hits moving to new frequency

K-Jewel's new permanent home is 99.3 FM.



Written by Breanna Hardy published on June 1, 2022 - 3:04 PM

One Putt Broadcasting has grown its classic hits listening for the past five years on K-Jewel 105.5 FM, but now it’s time to upgrade the signal.

K-Jewel is the No. 1 rated at-work radio station in Fresno, and reaches a coveted age bracket for advertisers. The classic hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s is also the fastest-growing format in the country, said John Ostlund, president of One Putt Broadcasting in Fresno.

“We really have a tiger by the tail,” said Ostlund.

The broadcasting group is moving its K-Jewel classic hits to the frequency of former 99.3 NOW FM, an improved signal, leaving 105.5 in need of a new format this summer.

The new format will debut July 4, but will be kept under wraps until then. In the meantime, K-Jewel classic hits will play on both stations.

“You’ll just have to wait and see,” Ostlund said.