Fresno’s Island Waterpark cancels 2020 season

Bob Martin is the manager at Island Water Park, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in Fresno in 2018.

published on June 25, 2020 - 2:45 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Island Waterpark team announced Thursday it will cancel its 2020 operating season due to the novel coronavirus.

Managers of the park made the decision after monitoring all California public health orders issued by the state, county and city, and working with health experts, industry associations, and the Centers for Disease Control.

“In all good conscience, we cannot provide the exciting experience that you have come to expect from Island Waterpark and still maintain the necessary social distancing. This our way of doing our part to keep you safe, and get our great State of California healthy and back on its feet,” a press release from Island Waterpark stated.

The waterpark has plans to reopen in 2021.

All purchased season passes have been extended for use through the 2021 season, but refunds are also available.

The park’s maintenance and operations will use the off-season to make enhancements to the park.

On Wild Water Adventure Park’s Facebook page, a post from June 19 stated that the park was unable to open as planned last weekend because of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Fresno, on guidance from the County Health Department. It does plan to reopen this season, though.