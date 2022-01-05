05 Jan

Fresno’s apartment smoking ban takes effect

Cigarette photo by Pawel Czerwinski on unsplash.com

published on January 5, 2022 - 1:30 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Starting Jan. 1, a new ordinance prohibiting smoking in all multi-unit housing in Fresno took effect.

The measure was introduced back in October by Fresno City Councilmembers Tyler Maxwell and Nelson Esparza. Property owners and managers are now required to post “No Smoking” signage in common areas, notify potential tenants, include non-smoking provisions in new leases and offer existing tenants voluntary no-smoking lease addendum.

“This policy prioritizes the health and safety of our children and most vulnerable families by preventing smoking in apartments and condominiums. Too many children in our community are developing asthma and other respiratory issues for reasons outside of their control. I am proud to champion a common sense policy that places our children’s and families’ health first,” said Councilmember Maxwell.

“Public health officials over the years have made it abundantly clear, there are no safe levels of smoke,” said Council Vice President Esparza. “The City of Fresno’s Smoke-Free Ordinance will help ensure the health of our community in the common areas of apartments, condos, and other rental units where smoking cigarettes and e-cigarettes will no longer be allowed.”

