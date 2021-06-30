30 Jun

Fresno waterpark to host Covid vaccine clinic

published on June 30, 2021 - 1:59 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Island Waterpark and Pepsi will co-host a Covid-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at the park.

Island Waterpark is located near Highway 99 between Shaw and Herndon avenues in northwest Fresno.

The first 25 people to be vaccinated will receive passes to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo plus everyone vaccinated will receive a free, ice-cold drink provided by Pepsi.

Vaccines will be available for individuals ages 12 and over. Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for adults and Pfizer vaccines will be available for those ages 12-18.

Clinic hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. while supply lasts. The booth will be set up near the ticket office at the park’s front main entrance.

