Fresno water park looking to May opening; hiring for 250 positions

published on April 22, 2021 - 10:30 AM

Island Waterpark will hold a job fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the waterpark grounds.

The Island is looking to fill 250 positions for lifeguards, cooks, cashiers, ticket attendants, housekeeping, landscaping, maintenance, guest services, cabana servers, I.T., personnel, beverage servers, rentals, security and grounds.

Qualified candidates will be hired that day.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the park was closed throughout the 2020 season. Most of the previous management staff has returned for this new 2021 season.

To streamline the process, applicants are encouraged to visit the www.islandwaterpark.net before the event to fill out an application, and bring it with them along with a current resume.

The parking is shooting for a mid-May opening, granted their operating plan is approved and they pass inspection.

It is expected that all tickets will be purchased online and have capacity limits at the beginning of the season, but there is anticipation that capacity for guests will grow as federal guidelines loosen.

The park is working with the Fresno County Department of Public Health on an operational plan for the upcoming season and is using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing, sanitizing, face mask protocol, cleaning, and guest and employee safety.