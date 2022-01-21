Fresno TV station part of renewed agreement between CBS, Nexstar

published on January 21, 2022 - 10:17 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

An agreement between two of the biggest media corporations in the US will enable a pair of Fresno-based television stations to maintain separate identities while continuing to operate as one.

The agreements struck between ViacomCBS and Nexstar Media Group, Inc. are multi-year agreements to renew existing CBS Television Network affiliations in 39 markets across the country — including Fresno.

The 39 markets combined reach 14% of the US audience, serving about 17.4 million television households.

The agreement allows KGPE Channel 47 to continue as a CBS affiliate under the ownership of Nexstar. In 2013 Texas-based Nexstar purchased KGPE, along with two low-power stations in Bakersfield, for $35.4 million.

The same year it also purchased KSEE Channel 24, an NBC affiliate, for $26.5 million.

Nexstar consolidated the operations of KGPE into the remodeled headquarters of KSEE on McKinley Avenue in Fresno.

Commenting on the agreement, Tom Carter, Nexstar President and Chief Operating Officer said in a news release, “We are extremely pleased to once again extend our partnership with ViacomCBS and the CBS Television Network on a long-term basis. These new agreements recognize the value of the network’s news, sports, and entertainment programming, and reflect the importance of our stations to CBS and to the viewers of the local communities we serve.

“CBS Television’s strong programming lineup, including the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell and 60 Minutes, primetime hits such as Young Sheldon, FBI, and NCIS, and highly-rated live sports including NFL Football and the NCAA College Basketball Tournament, are an excellent complement to the high-quality local news and exclusive content produced by our stations. Together, Nexstar and CBS deliver a great value proposition for our viewers and an excellent advertising platform for our local and national clients.”

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Nexstar that includes several early renewals of our CBS network affiliations,” said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “This deal demonstrates the power of our collective partnership and our commitment to maintaining strong relationships in order to best serve audiences across the country with leading content.”