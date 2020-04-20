Fresno TV broadcaster offering free ad spots

Gary Cocola



Cocola Broadcasting Cos. In Fresno is reaching out a helping hand to local businesses to get the word out that they’re up and running.

Cocola Broadcasting, which operates several over-the-air television stations in the Fresno market announced a new initiative designed to help local companies advertise their services and products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re now offering a television schedule that businesses that already have a 15 or 30-second commercial produced that the Cocola stations will air for free. The offer consists of 50 free commercials on local stations like KGMC Channel 43.5 and others during a 30-day period. CEO Gary Cocola said the offer has no strings attached.

Cocola says he got the idea from Impact Radio in Idaho.

“Our intention is to help local businesses let their customers know that they are still open for business,” Cocola said. “We want to help the community during this difficult time.”

Those interested are encouraged to call or text (559) 994-2988. The offer is available on a first come/first serve basis.