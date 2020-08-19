Fresno, Tulare counties provide ambulances to Napa

published on August 19, 2020 - 2:03 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Ambulance teams from the Central Valley will be lending their talents up north following a call for aid from the state.

This morning, California’s EMS Authority requested two ambulance strike teams to respond as soon as possible to support medical services in Napa County in response to the Lightening Complex Fire. One team is being assembled in Fresno County at American Ambulance, and will include members of that company and Kingsburg Fire Ambulance. The second team is in Tulare County, consisting of members of American Ambulance of Visalia.

A strike team consists of five paramedic ambulances and a supervisor. The mission of the two teams is to respond and stand-by in the event of large-scale evacuations of medical facilities and support emergency medical services and alternative care sites.

Both teams left Wednesday afternoon.