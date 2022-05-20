Fresno truck dealer revamps new Boys & Girls Club space

Center left, Kim Mesfin cuts the ribbon on the Affinity Truck Youth Hub. To her right is Diane Carbray. Photo by Frank Lopez



A local Boys & Girls Club celebrated the opening of a new multipurpose space after a donation from a local company.

The West Fresno Boys and Girls Club at 930 Tulare St. hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate the opening of a multipurpose room after a makeover made possible by Affinity Truck Center, a truck dealer in Fresno.

Boys & Girls Club staff and club members were joined by Affinity Truck Center administrative members, as well as staff from MW Construction, to celebrate the makeover for the multipurpose room.

The renovated space, which used to be a kitchen, received new flooring, windows, furniture, a performance stage, television and other amenities. The space will be named the Affinity Truck Youth Hub.

“Where these kids really need to be is a nice place to hangout—a place after school that’s inviting, attractive, and makes them want to come to the club, and that’s why this is so important,” said Diane Carbray, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Fresno County. “This is going to be a great space for them to enjoy.”

Work for the renovation of the multipurpose room started about a year ago, Carbray said.

Kim Mesfin, president of Affinity Trucking Center, said the company strives to connect with local schools and communities with education, apprenticeship and internship programs.

“It was more fun when we could be here, and be involved and see the kids and maybe inspire them to have a career in our industry,” Mesfin said.

Approximately $28,000 was donated by Affinity Truck Center for the renovation of the multipurpose room.

“We take pride in providing young adults with hands on work experience. The Boys & Girls Clubs understand that value lies in developing the youth in our community. We selected the West Fresno Club because it is close to our office and part of the broader community,” Mesfin said.