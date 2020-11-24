Fresno top ag county in the nation once again

File photo

published on November 24, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno County retained the title of highest-grossing ag county for the second year in a row.

In 2019, ag receipts totaled $7.72 billion, according to the Fresno County Ag Commissioner’s Crop Report. This is a decrease of $183 million, or 2.31% from 2018. Tulare County reported $7.5 billion and Kern County reported $7.62 billion.

Almonds lead the way, garnering $1.58 billion on their own, making up 20.44% of all receipts in 2019. Harvested acreage increased to 264,123 acres from 250,042 in 2018. The nut also made $4,930 per ton, compared to $4,626 in 2018.

Grapes followed almonds, grossing $962 million, followed by pistachios at $660 million. Poultry and milk rounded out the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. Poultry made $522 million and milk made $404 million.

Growers in Fresno County produce over 300 commodities, 78 of which grossed more than $1 million.