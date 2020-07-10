Fresno timekeeping solutions firm stays busy in changing times

Reliable Business Technology specializes in timekeeping solutions for business. Touchless systems have been more popular of late.



Written by Frank Lopez published on July 10, 2020 - 3:55 PM

The Central Valley works.

From farmworkers to manufacturers to entrepreneurs — all of these businesses have workers punching in and out each day, running our local economy.

Reliable Business Technology, Inc. is a Fresno based software solution company that specializes in providing solutions for time tracking, scheduling, human resources, payroll and attendance management. Its goal is to help local businesses increase productivity and reduce costs.

In the midst of a pandemic, the business has seen growing interest in its services.

Rhonda May, CEO and president of Reliable Business Technology, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience working on the employer side of handling time and attendance, human resources and payroll systems.

May had always wanted to start her own business and be her own boss, and in August of 2011, she founded Reliable Business Technology, Inc.

May was working for another company when the owners retired. That’s when May and her business partner Brad Williams took it over and the new company was born.

In the beginning there was a challenge to attract new customers, but being a businesses owner had been a long dream for May, and she knew that part of the game. As technology is ever evolving, May said that there has been a recent shift in software.

“It used to be that people would put their software on a [company] server, and people no longer need to do that. They’re buying more cloud-based software. It’s a different model,” May said.

Even in the midst of coronavirus pandemic, May said business is still going steady, as they work with all types of industries and are still collecting income from all of those sources.

There was actually an increased demand for the installation of no-touch punch systems as more businesses have increased awareness of touch points and germs spurred by Covid-19. There is also increased demand for a punch clock that takes an employee’s temperature as they clock-in.

These electronic timekeeping systems also make more sense at a time when there are more employees working from home.

With the efficiency and accuracy that technology is able to provide in the workplace, May said all businesses, no matter what industry or how big or small, should move to software driven clock-in systems.

May said that a time with a more dire economy, and people are in the down and out, they tend to sue their employers more often. Many times employers do not have accurate records and it’s in those areas that a business could get hurt.

“If people are still using paper now, I feel bad for them,” May said. “ That’s a lot of work and in California, with all the rules and regulations that they have and keeping track of it, and all the lawsuits people have, electronic timekeeping is the way to go whether you have two employees or a thousand. You can track it on your phone, there is no excuse.”