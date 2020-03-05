Fresno Street Eats, Fresno Grizzlies join forces for food events

Mike Osegueda announces a new partnership between Fresno Street Eats and the Fresno Grizzlies during a news conference. Also pictured is Parker the mascot. Photo by Edward Smith



Written by Edward Smith published on March 5, 2020 - 2:51 PM

The Fresno Grizzlies are “bringing the party back to Thursday nights” via a partnership with food truck phenomenon Fresno Street Eats.

The Minor League Baseball team announced Thursday at a press conference that nine Thursday home games this upcoming 2020 season would have three to five food trucks serving specially-themed foods during the game, with a new season pass for hungry baseball fans.

The group of four organizers and numerous food trucks that make up Fresno Street Eats last packed out Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co. Feb. 26 with 3,100 people. They plan to bring the same culinary hype to baseball games.

They’ll have their own takes on dishes such as loaded fries, queso-tacos or “ninja-style” food, along with various artisans selling niche goods from jewelry to buttons to “rethreaded vintage” clothes.

“We’ve cultivated a bit of the community that happens in Fresno,” said event coordinator Mike “Oz” Osegueda.

Reserve tickets to the events also went on sale today. For $29.99, fans can get up to four reserved tickets for each of the theme nights. The theme nights are as follows:

April 16 — King Size

April 30 — Chicken Sandwich Battle

May 21 — Hella Ninja

June 4 — Loaded Fries

June 18 — Foods You’re Proud of

July 16 — QuesaTaco Battle

July 30 — Wings

Aug. 13 — Breakfast for Dinner

Sept. 3 — Positive Hennergy

“The obvious thing we wanted to tackle this year was the food experience,” said Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks at a press conference.

Focusing on (mostly) family-friendly themes, the partnership with Fresno Street Eats seemed “natural,” Franks said.

Fresno Street Eats will continue to host events at Tioga Sequoia as well.

“Our business is quintessentially family-friendly,” said Franks in an interview. “If you look at our promotions, you’re going to see even more of an emphasis on family entertainment.”

One thing they want to promote throughout the year is a consistent theme of “celebrating where champions are grown.” In the past five of the last 10 years, the Fresno Grizzlies’ affiliate has won the World Series. Both the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals won their first championships while affiliated with the Triple-A team. And the San Francisco Giants first world series win since moving to the Bay Area occurred while harvesting players from their home team in Fresno.

Following two years of significant capital improvements on Chukchansi Park, newer capital projects will be more “modest,” said Franks.

New solar panels in the fan parking lot means not only an offset of nearly 80% of their energy bill, but also shade for attendees during what can be hot summer days.

Fans will also see extended netting, in compliance with expanded safety standards outlined by both MiLB — the minor league baseball authority — and Major League Baseball.